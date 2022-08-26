Police officer, one other injured during multi-car crash in Hawthorne

A police officer and one other person were injured early Friday morning during a multi-car crash in Hawthorne.

The crash was first reported a little after 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of 120th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard.

Both a Hawthorne Police Department officer and another person were injured during the crash and rushed to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately clear, though footage from the scene showed considerable damage to both vehicles.

"At this time, the officer remains hospitalized," said HPD Captain Gary Tomatani. "The extent of his injuries is still being determined by medical staff. Obviously, he is experiencing a lot of discomfort for the time being."

California Highway Patrol officers assisting with the investigation issued a Sigalert for the intersection, which they planned to keep closed until around 9 a.m. as they continued to survey the scene.