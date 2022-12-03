Police officer hospitalized in Norwalk following reported exposure to opioids

Officer rushed to hospital in Norwalk for unspecified reason

Officer rushed to hospital in Norwalk for unspecified reason

Officer rushed to hospital in Norwalk for unspecified reason

A Fullerton Police Department officer was hospitalized Friday evening after being exposed to some sort of opioid.

The incident occurred in Norwalk, at a Chevron station located near Imperial Highway and Norwalk Boulevard sometime before 8:20 p.m.

According to investigators with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the officer was exposed to either fentanyl or another form or opioid during an follow-up investigation into an armed robbery.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but was said to be responsive at the time of transport.

His condition was not immediately known.

Three people were arrested in relation to the incident, though it was not immediately clear what they were booked for.