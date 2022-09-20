Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man arrested in sexual assault on girl in Norwalk grocery store bathroom
Man arrested in sexual assault on girl in Norwalk grocery store bathroom 00:24

A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.

The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.

whittier-stater-bros-sex-assault.jpg
(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived.

The girl was given medical treatment at a local hospital.

Authorities did not identify the suspect, but said he was being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Sheriff's officials released the suspect's booking photo because detectives believe there may be more, unidentified victims. Anyone with information about the suspect or who believes they are a victim can contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 5:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.