Watch CBS News

Police looking for suspect wanted for hit and run in West Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 1 PM Edition) 02:09

Los Angeles County Sheriffs are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that hit two pedestrians and fled from the scene. 

At approximately 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, the West Hollywood Station received a call regarding a possible hit and run involving pedestrians. 

The status of the pedestrians who were struck is unknown at this moment.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at (310) 855-8850. If you wish to report any tips anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by downloading the "P3 Tips" smartphone app.

First published on April 3, 2022 / 7:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.