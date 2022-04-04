Police looking for suspect wanted for hit and run in West Hollywood

Los Angeles County Sheriffs are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that hit two pedestrians and fled from the scene.

At approximately 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, the West Hollywood Station received a call regarding a possible hit and run involving pedestrians.

The status of the pedestrians who were struck is unknown at this moment.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at (310) 855-8850. If you wish to report any tips anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by downloading the "P3 Tips" smartphone app.