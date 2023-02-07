Police looking for man who assaulted pair of female UCLA students on campus

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a pair of female University of California, Los Angeles students on campus over the weekend.

They believe that the suspect in both incidents is the same person.

According to the UCLA Police Department, the first victim was approached at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Parking Structure 1. The suspect allegedly demanded money, attempted to kidnap the victim and held her hands together while refusing to let her leave the area.

He also reportedly told the victim that he had a gun.

The second victim was approached less than two hours later, at around 6:45 p.m., at Parking Structure 7, where he is said to have acted in the same manner.

Both victims were able to wrestle themselves free from the suspect and leave the area, though one sustained scratches to her hand.

Police are describing the suspect as a man with a slim build between 25 and 40 years old, standing 5'10" tall with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with lettering and light blue jeans. He was also holding a red/orange blanket during the second incident.