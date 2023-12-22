Hit-and-run crash shuts down Olympic Blvd. in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Police Department said officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver that injured a pedestrian Friday.

It happened around 7 p.m. at Olympic Blvd. and Rexford Drive in Beverly Hills. BHPD said the driver took off and there is no suspect information at this time.

The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

Olympic Blvd. has been shut down during the investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)