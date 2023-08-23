Police looking for help finding hit and run driver who injured motorcyclist

Police are seeking the public's help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist on Grand Avenue and 35th Street in Los Angeles in June. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction.

On June 26th at 11:20 a.m., a 2021-2022 silver Honda Accord was travelling southbound on Grand Avenue from 35th Street when it crashed into a motorcyclist travelling north on Grand Avenue. The driver of the Honda lost control, crashed into a parked car and fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening severe injuries and was released.

Video footage shows the Honda having front-end and right-side damage.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713. You can also anonymously call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, visit www.lacrimestoppers.org or Tipsters www.lapdonline.org.