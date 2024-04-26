Watch CBS News
Police look for deadly hit-and-run driver in Van Nuys

By Danielle Radin

One person was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday, investigators said. 

It happened around 2:09 p.m. at 6909 Sepulveda Blvd in Van Nuys, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters said two pedestrians were struck by a truck. One was killed and the other victim was taken to the hospital. The driver of the truck fled the scene. 

The Los Angeles Police Department Valley Division is investigating. No suspect information has been released. The identity of the victim has not been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

