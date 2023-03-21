Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating triple-shooting in South Los Angeles

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded in South Los Angeles on Monday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area near 76th Street and S. Main Street at around 5:30 p.m., after learning of a shooting in the area. 

Upon arrival, they found at least three people suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Two of the victims, both males, are said to be conscious and breathing. There was no information available on the third. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 6:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.