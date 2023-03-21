Police investigating triple-shooting in South Los Angeles

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded in South Los Angeles on Monday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area near 76th Street and S. Main Street at around 5:30 p.m., after learning of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, they found at least three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims, both males, are said to be conscious and breathing. There was no information available on the third.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.