Police investigating suspected homicide after body was found in Anaheim park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in an Anaheim park Tuesday.

According to Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer, officers were called to Ponderosa Park located at 320 E. Orangewood Ave. around 7 a.m. after someone saw the body.

The victim, who was described as a man in his 40s, was not immediately identified. Responding officers said the man was believed to be a transient known to frequent the area, Carringer said. 

According to coroner's officials, they saw "signs of trauma indicative of a homicide," which prompted the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 714-765-1900. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at (855) TIP-OCCS.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 3:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

