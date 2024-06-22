Police investigating string of robberies in South Bay communities

Police are investigating a string of robberies that happened in some South Bay communities early Saturday morning.

The first report came in at around 3:30 a.m., when officers were sent to the 200 block of 40th Street after receiving calls regarding a robbery in the area, according to a statement from the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

They arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim, who says that she and a friend were walking in the area when a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler pulled up and tried to get their attention, the statement said.

"The victims ignored the occupants and continued to walk, but the vehicle continued to follow them," the MBPD statement said. "The victims stopped in the 3900 block of The Strand, when the vehicle stopped and four suspects exited."

The victim says that one of the men was armed with a black handgun and told them to "give them everything they had." After they handed over an undisclosed amount of cash the four suspects got back in the car and drove away, police said.

Investigators later learned that there were two other robbery calls in Hawthorne, near 135th Street and Aviation Boulevard. Victims reported similar circumstances and suspect descriptions. They did not report exactly when those robberies happened.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (310) 802-5140.