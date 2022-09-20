Watch CBS News
Police investigating reported stabbing at Mission Community Hospital

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing inside of Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene of the stabbing at around 6:50 p.m., where one person was said to be suffering from a stab wound, stemming from an incident that occurred inside of the hospital. 

They said that a suspect, only identified as a male, fled from the scene. They said he was around 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, glasses and a backpack and was reportedly between 40 and 50-years-old. 

The stabbing victim was rushed to a separate hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

