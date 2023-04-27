Police investigating reported kidnapping at 99 Ranch in Van Nuys

Authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping that occurred in Van Nuys early Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 99 Ranch grocery store located at the corner of Sepulveda and Victory Boulevards just after 2:20 p.m., after receiving reports of a kidnapping that had occurred.

Investigators did not disclose exactly what led witnesses to believe that a woman had been abducted. They did however describe the victim to officers as a 5'4" woman weighing around 120 pounds with a yellow t-shirt.

They also described the suspect as a Black man with dreadlocks standing around 6'4" and wearing a long sleeved shirt. He is said to have fled from the area in a black BMW.

There was no further information provided.