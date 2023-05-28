Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating shooting at Home Depot in Burbank

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Investigation continues after shots fired outside Home Depot in Burbank
Investigation continues after shots fired outside Home Depot in Burbank 02:33

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Home Depot department store in Burbank on Saturday. 

At around 6:30 p.m., Burbank Police Department officers noted that the investigation stemmed from an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the parking lot. 

With SkyCAL over the scene, multiple evidence markers could be seen littering the ground in the parking lot of the store, located on 1200 Flower Street. 

As officers investigated the scene, shoppers were held inside of the store. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 5:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.