Police investigating shooting at Home Depot in Burbank

Investigation continues after shots fired outside Home Depot in Burbank

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Home Depot department store in Burbank on Saturday.

At around 6:30 p.m., Burbank Police Department officers noted that the investigation stemmed from an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

With SkyCAL over the scene, multiple evidence markers could be seen littering the ground in the parking lot of the store, located on 1200 Flower Street.

Burbank Police are conducting an investigation following an officer involved shooting in the parking lot of Home Depot (1200 S. Flower St.). There is no active threat to public safety in the area, but the parking lot and nearby roadways will remain closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/9T5DWYT5FB — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) May 28, 2023

As officers investigated the scene, shoppers were held inside of the store.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.