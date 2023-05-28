Police investigating shooting at Home Depot in Burbank
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Home Depot department store in Burbank on Saturday.
At around 6:30 p.m., Burbank Police Department officers noted that the investigation stemmed from an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the parking lot.
With SkyCAL over the scene, multiple evidence markers could be seen littering the ground in the parking lot of the store, located on 1200 Flower Street.
As officers investigated the scene, shoppers were held inside of the store.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.