Police investigating pair of possibly related deaths in South Gate

Authorities are investigating two deaths that occurred within a half mile of each other in South Gate on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the 2700 block of Missouri Avenue at around 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a man down in the area. Responding deputies arrived to find a man dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what his cause of death was due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Less than a mile away, investigators also located a second man dead in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue a little before 1:20 p.m.

His cause of death was also not known, and his identity withheld pending notification of next of kin.

LASD would not confirm whether the two deaths were related.

Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.