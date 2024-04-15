Police investigating fatal shooting that left 30-year-old man dead in Long Beach

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Long Beach over the weekend.

It happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Gaviota Avenue, where Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched in regards to calls of shots fired, according to a statement from the department.

They arrived and found 30-year-old Nelson Martinez Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators say that Gonzalez was approached by a male suspect in foot who shot him before running from the scene.

They later spotted the suspect, who has not yet been identified, inside of a car in the area. They tried to pull him over but he instead drove away, leading them on a pursuit.

"The possible suspect stopped his vehicle near the 1700 block of Pacific Coast Highway and fled the scene on foot," said LBPD in a statement. "Officers established a perimeter around the area and activated the SWAT Team."

He was eventually located and arrested for an unrelated no-bail warrant. They are still working to determine if he is involved with the murder, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.