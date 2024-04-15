Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating fatal shooting that left 30-year-old man dead in Long Beach

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Long Beach over the weekend. 

It happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 1600 block of Gaviota Avenue, where Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched in regards to calls of shots fired, according to a statement from the department. 

They arrived and found 30-year-old Nelson Martinez Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

Investigators say that Gonzalez was approached by a male suspect in foot who shot him before running from the scene. 

They later spotted the suspect, who has not yet been identified, inside of a car in the area. They tried to pull him over but he instead drove away, leading them on a pursuit. 

"The possible suspect stopped his vehicle near the 1700 block of Pacific Coast Highway and fled the scene on foot," said LBPD in a statement. "Officers established a perimeter around the area and activated the SWAT Team."

He was eventually located and arrested for an unrelated no-bail warrant. They are still working to determine if he is involved with the murder, police said. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 7:47 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.