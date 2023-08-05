Police investigating fatal shooting in Gardena; 43-year-old victim identified

Police have identified the man fatally shot while driving in Gardena early Thursday morning.

The victim, 43-year-old Terion Alexander, was driving east on Redondo Beach Boulevard at around 12:15 a.m. when his vehicle was struck by gunfire, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies were dispatched to the area after learning of the shooting and found Alexander suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive or any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.