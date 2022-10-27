Police investigating assault with deadly weapon in Palmdale
Two people were injured Thursday after an assault with a deadly weapon took place in the parking lot of a Kohl's department store in Palmdale.
The assault was reported on the 39850 block of 10th Street West.
One person was transported to a hospital and another was treated at the scene.
The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale station is urging people to avoid the area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.