Police investigating assault with deadly weapon in Palmdale

Two people were injured Thursday after an assault with a deadly weapon took place in the parking lot of a Kohl's department store in Palmdale.

The assault was reported on the 39850 block of 10th Street West.

One person was transported to a hospital and another was treated at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale station is urging people to avoid the area.

