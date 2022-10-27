Watch CBS News
Police investigating assault with deadly weapon in Palmdale

Two people were injured Thursday after an assault with a deadly weapon took place in the parking lot of a Kohl's department store in Palmdale. 

The assault was reported on the 39850 block of 10th Street West. 

One person was transported to a hospital and another was treated at the scene. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale station is urging people to avoid the area. 

