Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach

Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body.

The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose.

The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)