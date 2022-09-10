Watch CBS News
Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. 

It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. 

Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. 

The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. 

Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. 

The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on September 10, 2022 / 7:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

