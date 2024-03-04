Police investigating deadly shooting outside nursing center in Gardena

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in front of a nursing center in Gardena early Monday morning.

It happened at around 3:30 a.m. outside of a skilled nursing facility located at Marine Avenue and S. Vermont Avenue, according to Gardena Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a shirtless man on the sidewalk who had been shot at least once. He was not conscious or breathing and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has not yet released the victim's identity.

Investigators have closed lanes for southbound traffic on Vermont Avenue, diverting all traffic to Marine Avenue until further notice.

They have not yet provided information on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.