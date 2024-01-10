Police investigating car-to-car shooting on I-405 in Encino

Authorities are investigating reports of a car-to-car shooting that happened on the I-405 Freeway in Encino late Wednesday evening.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but investigators were told that the shooting happened on northbound lanes of the freeway sometime before 10 p.m.

Los Angeles City Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene to analyze one of the victims, who was reportedly shot during the incident. However, paramedics did not take the person to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say that the suspected shooter in the incident, in a black Honda, remains at large.

SkyCal flew over the scene where California Highway Patrol officers were speaking with the alleged victims, who were inside of a black Mercedes-Benz, on Balboa Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.