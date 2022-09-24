Police investigating battery allegations by Damien High School football coaches

A Bishop Amat High School football player is alleging that he was assaulted by two Damien High School football coaches following Friday night's game in La Verne.

The name of the two coaches from Damien High, which is based in La Verne and was hosting the Lancers in a nonleague game, have not been released at this moment.

The Bishop Amat football player who filed the incident report to the La Verne Police Department is senior running back Aiden Ramos, according to San Gabriel Valley Tribune high school sports reporter Fred J. Robledo.

La Verne PD announced that it is investigating the allegations Saturday morning after Ramos, who is 19-years-old, filed the police report.

The La Verne police department is investigating a battery charge in which a 19-year-old alleges two subjects battered him, and one involves a Damien high football coach. The incident allegedly happened following Friday night’s football game between Bishop Amat and Damien. pic.twitter.com/asIXbP7Kga — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) September 24, 2022

Jesse Ramos, Aiden's father, told the SGV Tribune that one of the coaches grabbed the player's shoulder pads and "ripped his helmet off."

The incident took place after Bishop Amat head coach Steve Hagerty refused to shake Damien head coach Matt Bechtel's hand, according to Robledo who was covering the game Friday night.