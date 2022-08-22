Police investigating after body was found in El Sereno
Los Angeles Police officers are investigating after a body was found in El Sereno Monday morning.
According to the LAPD, officers responded to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue to reports of a body.
Upon their arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.
His identity was not immediately known and no other details have been provided.
Homicide detectives were investigating.
