Police investigating after body was found in El Sereno

Los Angeles Police officers are investigating after a body was found in El Sereno Monday morning.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue to reports of a body.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately known and no other details have been provided.

Homicide detectives were investigating.