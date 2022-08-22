Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigating after body was found in El Sereno

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 22 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 22 PM Edition) 02:04

Los Angeles Police officers are investigating after a body was found in El Sereno Monday morning.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to the 3800 block of Drysdale Avenue to reports of a body.

Upon their arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately known and no other details have been provided.

Homicide detectives were investigating. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 2:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.