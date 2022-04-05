Watch CBS News

Police investigate suspicious package found outside fire station

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Bomb robot handles suspicious package found outside fire station 00:48

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Vineland Avenue after a package with "suspicious" writing was found outside a Los Angeles Fire Department station.

According to police, LAPD received a call from LAFD about the suspicious cardboard box at about 1:35 p.m. Police have blocked off the area near Vineland Avenue and Moorpark Street. The Bomb Squad has been requested and police are asking people to avoid the area. 

A bomb robot could be seen handling the package at about 5:00 p.m. It brought it away from the station and onto the street. 

After a brief investigation, police deemed the package not dangerous and an officer can be seen picking it up and moving it onto the median. 

First published on April 4, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.