Police investigate suspicious package found outside fire station
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Vineland Avenue after a package with "suspicious" writing was found outside a Los Angeles Fire Department station.
According to police, LAPD received a call from LAFD about the suspicious cardboard box at about 1:35 p.m. Police have blocked off the area near Vineland Avenue and Moorpark Street. The Bomb Squad has been requested and police are asking people to avoid the area.
A bomb robot could be seen handling the package at about 5:00 p.m. It brought it away from the station and onto the street.
After a brief investigation, police deemed the package not dangerous and an officer can be seen picking it up and moving it onto the median.
