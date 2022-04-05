Police investigate suspicious package found outside fire station

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 4300 block of Vineland Avenue after a package with "suspicious" writing was found outside a Los Angeles Fire Department station.

According to police, LAPD received a call from LAFD about the suspicious cardboard box at about 1:35 p.m. Police have blocked off the area near Vineland Avenue and Moorpark Street. The Bomb Squad has been requested and police are asking people to avoid the area.

A bomb robot could be seen handling the package at about 5:00 p.m. It brought it away from the station and onto the street.

After a brief investigation, police deemed the package not dangerous and an officer can be seen picking it up and moving it onto the median.