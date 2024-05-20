Police investigate string of robberies in Los Angeles, Orange County

String of convenience store robberies in LA and OC

String of convenience store robberies in LA and OC

Authorities are investigating a string of robberies that happened in Los Angeles and Orange County overnight on Monday.

At least three of the robberies were reported in Anaheim between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. on Monday.

The first robbery happened at a 7 Eleven located at 775 N East Street around 10 p.m. The second happened at 10:20 p.m. at a Shell Gas Station located at 3080 E La Palma Ave and the third at a Circle K located at 3899 E Riverdale Ave around 1 a.m.

All of the robberies happened along the 91 Freeway.

Surveillance video was released from one of the robberies that happened around 1:45 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on Artesia Boulevard in Lakewood.

The video shows four people get out of a small SUV and run into the store. The suspects jump over the counter and demand the cash from both registers behind the counter while knocking over items.

Anaheim Police Department, Fullerton Police Department and the LA County Sheriff's Department have been investigating these robberies.

No suspects have been arrested yet.