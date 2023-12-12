Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigate stabbing on Metro train in LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A passenger on a Metro E Line train was stabbed Tuesday and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police responded to the 300 block of West Adams near the University Park area around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a stabbing on the train, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The suspect was on the E line train northbound passing (Los Angeles Trade Technical College)," according to the LAPD.

Police said there was no description of the suspect or a motive for the stabbing. An investigation remained ongoing Tuesday evening.

Metro officials said E Line trains stopped running in the area to accommodate the investigation. Trains were turning back at the Pico and Jefferson stations, according to the transit agency.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 7:06 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.