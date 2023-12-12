Police investigate stabbing on Metro train in LA

A passenger on a Metro E Line train was stabbed Tuesday and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police responded to the 300 block of West Adams near the University Park area around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a stabbing on the train, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The suspect was on the E line train northbound passing (Los Angeles Trade Technical College)," according to the LAPD.

Police said there was no description of the suspect or a motive for the stabbing. An investigation remained ongoing Tuesday evening.

Metro officials said E Line trains stopped running in the area to accommodate the investigation. Trains were turning back at the Pico and Jefferson stations, according to the transit agency.