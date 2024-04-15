Watch CBS News
Police investigate shooting near South LA 7-Eleven

Los Angeles County deputies blocked off part of a South Los Angeles street after getting multiple calls about a shooting. 

The shooting happened just before 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue and 108th Street outside of a 7-Eleven, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. The LA County Fire Department paramedics drove one person to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect. 

