Police investigate shooting near Newport Beach Pier, 1 person injured

By Amy Maetzold

An investigation is underway after one person was shot near Newport Beach Pier Wednesday morning.

The man drove to a nearby gas station where he called for help.

Newport Police Department officers responded at 12:22 a.m. to a Shell station in the 1600 block of Jamboree Road where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was also driving a Tesla with visible bullets holes seen in it.

The man told police the assailants shot at him near the Newport Beach Pier in what he said could have been due to road rage.

The man was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. Two of the Tesla's passengers remained at the scene and were interviewed by police. No description of the possible shooters were given

microsoftteams-image.jpg

First published on February 28, 2024 / 7:06 AM PST

