Police investigate shooting in Hyde Park, suspects at large

Police are investigating a shooting involving two male suspects who fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla after injuring a victim who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday at Crenshaw Boulevard and 71st Street in Hyde Park. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time. No additional suspect information has been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)