Police investigate shooting in Hyde Park, suspects at large

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Police are investigating a shooting involving two male suspects who fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla after injuring a victim who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday at Crenshaw Boulevard and 71st Street in Hyde Park. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time. No additional suspect information has been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 5:40 PM PST

