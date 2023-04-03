Police investigate shooting death in Chino

The Chino Police Department was investigating a homicide Sunday, officers said.

Around 2:07 a.m. officers were called to the 5400 block of Philadelphia Avenue in Chino for a report of a possible dead body. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male in the parking lot who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined the man was the victim of a homicide. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

There is currently no information available about the suspect. A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Based on the initial investigation, there is no immediate threat to the community. Chino Police detectives are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with any information to contact the Chino Police Department.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)