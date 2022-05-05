Police bomb squad investigates 'potentially suspicious item' near LAX

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a "potentially suspicious item" in the area of Sepulveda Boulevard and the 105 Freeway near LAX.

The investigation began around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. A bomb squad was deployed to investigate the item.

The ramp from Sepulveda Boulevard to the eastbound 105 is closed for the investigation, and westbound traffic on the freeway traveling to LAX is being diverted onto North Nash Street.

The LAX Airport tweeted that traffic is being impacted in both directions during the investigation. Officials urged people to avoid the area and use alternative routes for an undisclosed amount of time.

No further description of the item was available.

Due to a police investigation into a potentially suspicious item traffic is being impacted at Sepulveda and the 105 in both directions. Please avoid that area and use alternative routes until clear. We will provide updates. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) May 4, 2022

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)