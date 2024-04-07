Watch CBS News
Police investigate multiple reports of anti-Semitic graffiti in Santa Monica

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Police Sunday were actively investigating multiple reports of anti-Semitic graffiti in various areas throughout Santa Monica. 

Myesha Morrison, a public information coordinator for the Santa Monica Police Department, said the graffiti was discovered on sidewalks, trees and light posts, including along Pico Boulevard. 

"Let me be clear: there is no place for hate in Santa Monica," said Chief Ramon Batista of the Santa Monica Police Department. "We are appalled by these cowardly acts of anti-Semitism. Our department is fully committed to upholding the safety and dignity of all members of our community."

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call authorities at 310-458-8491 or utilize the Santa Monica 3-1-1 app. 

