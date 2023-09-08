Homicide investigation underway after man shot dead in Hawthorne

One man shot and killed in Hawthorne early Friday

One man shot and killed in Hawthorne early Friday

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Authorities responded around 1:57 a.m. to the 11900 block of South Van Ness Avenue, between 110th and 120th streets and south of the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway where they found the victim with a gun shot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.