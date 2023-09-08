Homicide investigation underway after man shot dead in Hawthorne
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning.
Authorities responded around 1:57 a.m. to the 11900 block of South Van Ness Avenue, between 110th and 120th streets and south of the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway where they found the victim with a gun shot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.
