Homicide investigation underway after man shot dead in Hawthorne

By KCAL-News Staff

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning.

Authorities responded around 1:57 a.m. to the 11900 block of South Van Ness Avenue, between 110th and 120th streets and south of the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway where they found the victim with a gun shot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org. 

First published on September 8, 2023 / 7:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

