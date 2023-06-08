Watch CBS News
By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Police investigate fatal stabbing in Baldwin Park
Police investigate fatal stabbing in Baldwin Park 01:28

A woman was fatally stabbed in Baldwin Park and Thursday a man is in custody.

Police were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 13600 block of Palm Avenue and Center Street where they found a woman on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released. 

KCAL spoke with the family who said they do not have answers and could not get more information from both agencies at the scene: the Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit.

The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. No additional suspect information has been released at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on June 8, 2023 / 8:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

