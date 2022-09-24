Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday, officers said.

It happened around 5:31 a.m. in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana. Witnesses told police multiple vehicles collided and one of the occupants was ejected and laying in the road.

Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and members of the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.

Officers said they located a woman lying within the intersection. She was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The victim was in an eastbound vehicle on Santa Ana Boulevard that was traveling toward the intersection of Grand Avenue when it drove through a red light and struck another vehicle going south on Grand Avenue, police said.

At least one person inside her vehicle -- and possibly more -- fled the scene on foot, according to police.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision. The other driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

"Video evidence showed multiple vehicles at the intersection at the time of the collision, and it is believed there may be additional witnesses," police said in a statement.

The Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 714-245-8200 or 714-245-8216.