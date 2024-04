A police investigation is underway in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles as a body was found inside a parked truck near the 10 freeway.

The body was discovered around 10:25 a.m. near the 2400 block of Redondo Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It is not known if the death is considered suspicious.

As SKYCal flew overhead, a white tent was set up for investigation between a parked U-Haul truck and a white van.