Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Police investigate attempted armed robbery at jewelry store in Huntington Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police investigate attempted armed robbery at jewelry store in Huntington Beach
Police investigate attempted armed robbery at jewelry store in Huntington Beach 00:41

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Huntington Beach jewelry store. 

The incident unfolded at Isabella's Fine Jewelry Saturday afternoon located at the Huntington Harbour Mall. 

Police say several armed robbers tried forcing their way into the store but the front doors were locked. 

There was an exchange of gun fire between the suspects and the store owner. No one was shot but a customer was cut by flying glass. 

Police say the suspects took off in two cars, one of which crashed in Los Alamitos, about ten miles away. Several people fled from that vehicle. Police caught an underage boy. 

Authorities are continuing to search for the remaining suspects. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 5:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.