Police investigate attempted armed robbery at jewelry store in Huntington Beach

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Huntington Beach jewelry store.

The incident unfolded at Isabella's Fine Jewelry Saturday afternoon located at the Huntington Harbour Mall.

Police say several armed robbers tried forcing their way into the store but the front doors were locked.

There was an exchange of gun fire between the suspects and the store owner. No one was shot but a customer was cut by flying glass.

Police say the suspects took off in two cars, one of which crashed in Los Alamitos, about ten miles away. Several people fled from that vehicle. Police caught an underage boy.

Authorities are continuing to search for the remaining suspects.