Police investigate alleged threat against San Gabriel High School; students okayed to return to school
Alhambra police over the weekend investigated an alleged threat made against San Gabriel High School on social media.
The threat was discovered on Saturday, after a number of students and parents made police aware of what they referred to as a "vague threat" on an undisclosed Instagram page.
As they investigated the post, they determined that "there is no information to indicate the threat was credible," and deemed it okay for students to return to campus on Monday for another week of classes.
They were able to get the post removed from Instagram.
"The Alhambra Unified School District and the Alhambra Police Department are committed to the safety of all our students and staff and take these incidents seriously," police said via their own Instagram page on Sunday. "We would like to thank the students and parents who came forward to share this information with us."
District officials also disclosed that there would be an increased police and campus security presence on Monday out of an abundance of caution.
Alhambra Unified students returned to school for the first day of the new year on Aug. 9.
