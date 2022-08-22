Police investigate alleged threat against San Gabriel High School; students okayed to return to school

Alhambra police over the weekend investigated an alleged threat made against San Gabriel High School on social media.

The threat was discovered on Saturday, after a number of students and parents made police aware of what they referred to as a "vague threat" on an undisclosed Instagram page.

As they investigated the post, they determined that "there is no information to indicate the threat was credible," and deemed it okay for students to return to campus on Monday for another week of classes.

They were able to get the post removed from Instagram.

"The Alhambra Unified School District and the Alhambra Police Department are committed to the safety of all our students and staff and take these incidents seriously," police said via their own Instagram page on Sunday. "We would like to thank the students and parents who came forward to share this information with us."

The attached letter is regarding a recent IG post about @SGHSMatadors. Although post only mentioned SGHS, we want entire AUSD community to be aware. We are grateful to Alhambra Police Department for moving quickly to address this incident. “See Something; Say Something" pic.twitter.com/Povs6E9rd2 — Alhambra Unified (@alhambrausd) August 21, 2022

District officials also disclosed that there would be an increased police and campus security presence on Monday out of an abundance of caution.

Alhambra Unified students returned to school for the first day of the new year on Aug. 9.