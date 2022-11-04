Police, Inglewood residents on lookout for man breaking into homes

Inglewood residents are on the lookout for a man who is breaking into homes in the middle of the day.

Ring video obtained by CBSLA shows how the male suspect breaks into homes.

First, he knocks on the doors to see if anyone is home. If no one answers, he then breaks a window and enters in that way.

Jose Bracamontes told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that on Tuesday, the suspect got into his house on West Buckthorn Street and spent an hour inside before walking out with his safe. He stole Bracamontes' safe with the help of another suspect, who was waiting on the street.

"Everything was there. All your savings. I'm almost ready for retirement," Bracamontes said to Kim. "Working all your life, for these guys, it's crazy. Somebody needs to stop them."

Maria Soto was also a victim of the same suspect, who was caught on her security video. Once inside, he ransacked the house and even pepper-sprayed her three dogs.

"I got a feeling, like I cannot even explain to you. Thank God I didn't come and open my door when he was inside because otherwise, he could kill me," Soto said.

She told Kim that the suspect stole a lot of cash and jewelry but the most important thing taken from her doesn't have a price.

"My mother give me some jewelry, she passed away last year. It's gonna be a year this month. Something I cannot replace," Soto said.

Mr. Bracamontes said police told him on Tuesday that he was the 8th burglary victim by the same suspects in this neighborhood. Neighbors told Kim that there was another one home burglary last night. So that would make a total of nine burglaries since October 19.

Kim reached out to the Inglewood Police Department for comment but did not hear back.

"The only thing I can ask the guy is do you have a mother or family? If he can put himself in my shoes, if he can feel the same way I'm feeling right now," Soto said.