Police in standoff with barricaded suspect who shot woman in Pasadena

Pasadena police engaged in standoff with suspect who shot woman

Pasadena police engaged in standoff with suspect who shot woman

Pasadena police engaged in standoff with suspect who shot woman

Police are engaged in a lengthy standoff with a suspect who barricaded inside of a building after shooting a woman in Pasadena early Monday.

According to Pasadena Police Department, the shooting happened at around 10 a.m. near Del Mar Boulevard and Rayomond Avenue. Afterwards, the suspect fled from the area and barricaded inside of a nearby building, which has since been evacuated.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not immediately known, but the woman was wounded and remains in unknown condition.

Police called a SWAT team to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation and attempts to arrest the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.