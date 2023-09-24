Police in standoff with barricaded suspect who shot two men in East Hollywood

LAPD engaged in standoff with shooting suspect in Hollywood

Police are engaged in a standoff with a shooting suspect in the East Hollywood area.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1:50 p.m. near an apartment complex in the 15000 block of Serrano Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard.

Two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, both of whom were taken to nearby hospitals. One is said to be in critical condition while the other's condition is unknown.

The public is advised to stay away from the area as the standoff continues.

A large area was cordoned off by crime scene tape near the spot of the shooting, and officers could be seen on rooftops near the apartment complex via SkyCal overhead.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.