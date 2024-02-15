Police search for pursuit suspects who ran away in South Gate

Police in pursuit of stolen vehicle in LA

A stolen vehicle pursuit was underway in Los Angeles Thursday.

The pursuit started around 4 p.m. The allegedly armed suspect driving erratically in South Los Angeles near East 114th Street and Wadsworth Avenue.

It is believed that multiple people are in the car.

Around 5 p.m., three people bailed out of the vehicle and were attempting to run away near Willow Place and Long Beach Boulevard in South Gate.

