Police search for pursuit suspects who ran away in South Gate

By Danielle Radin

KCAL News

A stolen vehicle pursuit was underway in Los Angeles Thursday.  

The pursuit started around 4 p.m. The allegedly armed suspect driving erratically in South Los Angeles near East 114th Street and Wadsworth Avenue.

It is believed that multiple people are in the car. 

Around 5 p.m., three people bailed out of the vehicle and were attempting to run away near Willow Place and Long Beach Boulevard in South Gate.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on February 15, 2024 / 4:41 PM PST

