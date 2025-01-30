Police detain driver of alleged stolen pickup with blown tire on freeway in Castaic

The driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck came to a rolling stop on the 5 Freeway in Castaic as he was attempting to flee from police while driving on the front right rim, as the tire was blown off.

California Highway Patrol officers started the near 30-minute pursuit on the 5 Freeway near Smokey Bear Road.

The driver continued southbound along the freeway until Hasley Canyon Road, where he came to a rolling stop around 2:30 p.m., with a blown tire. He got out of the truck and surrendered to officers.

The driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck was forced to come to a stop after driving on the front tire rim. KCALNews