Police arrest reckless driver following pursuit from Fullerton to Ventura County

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a reckless driving suspect after a lengthy pursuit which spanned from Orange County to Ventura County.

The pursuit is believed to have began as officers saw the man driving recklessly on the I-5 Freeway in Fullerton.

At times, the suspect is said to have traveled at speeds over 110 miles per hour and possible ran into other cars while fleeing.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies also engaged the suspect in pursuit for a brief amount of time after CHP officers temporarily lost sight of the driver.

At around 6:40 p.m., the shirtless suspect came to a complete stop on the side westbound lanes of the CA-126 freeway in Saticoy where they got out of the vehicle and surrendered to pursuing officers. As the suspect kneeled on the street, a dog got out of the vehicle and stood beside him.

The suspect was placed in handcuffs without further incident, all with the dog following closely behind. Officers enticed the dog back into the suspect's vehicle, using its owner to get him to hop back inside.

With SkyCal overhead, the vehicle could be seen with damage to the front right driver's side.