Assault with deadly weapon suspect surrenders to police after pursuit in Compton

Assault with deadly weapon suspect arrested at end of pursuit

A pursuit with an assault suspect ended in an arrest late Sunday evening.

The chase started with South Gate Police Department officers, but California Highway Patrol took over as the suspect continued to flee along freeways, often swerving around other drivers as they fled at high speeds.

With SkyCal overhead, the suspect could be seen driving on the shoulder of the freeway around other traffic. It appeared that something underneath the car was on fire, where a glow could be seen on the road.

At around 11:25 p.m., the driver exited the freeway onto Compton surface streets where they continued to drive erratically until they pulled into the front yard of a home near Montara Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue.

The driver, a male, got out of the car and surrendered to officers who approached with firearms drawn. The car, which he stopped in the home's front lawn, appeared to be smoking.

A woman could be seen watching the ordeal from the front yard of the home. It's unclear if she knew the suspect.

Police arrested the man without further incident.