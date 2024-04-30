Watch CBS News
LAPD chases down four shooting suspects during pursuit through Downtown Los Angeles

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Two suspects were taken into custody after leading LAPD on a pursuit through downtown Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of several shooting suspects recklessly evading them in Downtown Los Angeles.

Multiple suspects jumped out of the car after the pursuit. KCAL News

The driver struck several vehicles while on the freeway. The suspect continued to drive recklessly around the busy downtown streets, blowing through red lights and veering on the wrong side of the road while reaching speeds as high as 80 mph. 

After colliding with another car, four suspects jumped out of the car near a Westlake school. Two tried to run away from the police but surrendered on a nearby sidewalk. Officers searched for the two outstanding suspects near the school.

The two suspects lay on the ground after the LAPD caught up to them.  KCAL News
Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 4:57 PM PDT

