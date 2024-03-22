Watch CBS News
Possible DUI driver leads officers on pursuit through San Gabriel Valley

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police are in pursuit of a possible DUI driver in the San Gabriel Valley.

The Monterey Park Police Department started the chase but handed it off to the California Highway Patrol after it entered the freeway.

The suspect drove slowly down the I-10 Freeway before coming to a complete stop. With their guns drawn, officers watched the suspect launch an animated rant in his front seat before slowly taking off again. 

The suspect eventually exactly the freeway and continued to slow-speed pursuit on surface streets.

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 10:23 PM PDT

