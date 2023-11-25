Police arrest drunk driver that led them on high-speed chase

The California Highway Patrol arrested a possible drunk driver that led them on a high-speed pursuit throughout Los Angeles County.

Bell Police Department officers started the chase but passed it over to the CHP after the driver entered the freeway.

The suspect continued on several freeways including the I-10, I-105 and CA-110 Freeways. The chase continued into the San Gabriel Valley before making its way to the Gateway Cities.

The driver continued to hit speeds of over 100 mph and occasionally 140 mph.

With at least two people inside the car, the chase continued throughout L.A. until the suspect hit traffic on the I-405 North near Inglewood.

Blocked by gridlock, the driver and passenger surrendered in the middle of the freeway.