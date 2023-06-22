Police identify victims in deadly shooting outside Valley Glen smoke shop

Authorities are investigating the circumstances around a car-to-car shooting near a smoke shop in Valley Glen that killed two men and left another critically injured.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call just after 10 p.m. Monday at Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

The ensuing investigation revealed that the shooting happened after an argument among a group of men broke out, which led to two men drawing guns and opening fire. Authorities believe the argument and shooting may have stemmed from a business dispute.

Officers stand beside a BMW riddled with bullet holes. KCAL News

Rounds struck each man, killing two of them and leaving another in critical condition. One of the bodies was found near a BMW with bullet holes covering the driver's side windshield.

Detectives identified the two men killed in the shooting as 44-year-old Arkadi Simonyan and 38-year-old Mesrop Malkhasyan. The third man, 23-year-old Vahan Simonyan remains hospitalized. He has absentee booked for murder.

Absentee booking happens when a suspect is not housed in jail at the time of the booking.

LAPD Captain Brian O'Connor said there were no other suspects being sought in connection with the shooting.