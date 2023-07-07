Police: Hermosa Beach firework toss not a hate crime

A person suspected of tossing a firework into a silent disco event in Hermosa Beach during Pride Month -- raising suspicions of a possible hate crime -- has been identified and interviewed by police, and was described Friday as a juvenile who was not motivated by hate or discrimination.

An unidentified person was caught on camera lighting and tossing the firework into the Sunset Vibes Silent Disco event on the Hermosa Pier Plaza on June 17. The video was widely broadcast, and police said they were investigating the case and the possibility it may have been a hate-motivated act, due to the timing during Pride Month and the diversity of people the silent disco attracts.

On Friday, however, police announced that detectives had identified and interviewed a juvenile suspect.

"There is no information at this time to indicate this was a targeted or discriminatory act," according to a Hermosa Beach Police Department statement.

The juvenile was not identified due to his age, and the case "is now being handled through the juvenile court system," police said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Det. Dalton Blumenfeld at 310-318-0360 or dblumenfeld@hermosabeach.gov.